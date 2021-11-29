Spain Inflation Highest Since 1992

Spain consumer price inflation rose to the highest level since 1992, the flash estimate from the statistical office INE showed on Monday.

Consumer price inflation rose to 5.6 percent in November from 5.4 percent in October. The rate came in line with expectations and reached the highest since September 1992.

Underlying consumer price inflation increased to 1.7 percent from 1.4 percent in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.4 percent versus 1.8 percent increase in October.

EU harmonized inflation advanced to 5.6 percent in November, as expected, from 5.4 percent a month ago. Month-on-month, the harmonized index of consumer prices gained 0.3 percent, data showed.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages prices advanced 3.2 percent annually in November. Fuel and oil prices also increased compared to the decline posted in the same period last year.

