South Korea Stock Market Tipped To End Losing Streak

The South Korea stock market has moved lower in five straight sessions, sinking almost 110 points or 3.6 percent along the way. The KOSPI now sits just beneath the 2,910-point plateau although it's expected to stop the bleeding on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is positive as the markets look to recover from heavy selling following the discovery of a new coronavirus strain. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares, stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index dropped 27.12 points or 0.92 percent to finish at 2,909.32 after trading between 2,890.78 and 2,930.22. Volume was 832 million shares worth 12.9 trillion won. There were 831 decliners and 78 gainers.



Among the actives, Shinhan Financial skidded 1.09 percent, while KB Financial dropped 0.90 percent, Hana Financial surrendered 2.28 percent, LG Electronics stumbled 2.05 percent, SK Hynix gained 0.43 percent, Naver sank 0.77 percent, Lotte Chemical eased 0.25 percent, S-Oil decline 1.53 percent, SK Innovation lost 2.15 percent, POSCO tanked 2.76 percent, SK Telecom plummeted 6,46 percent, KEPCO retreated 2.27 percent, Hyundai Motor tumbled 2.43 percent, Kia Motors slumped 1.74 percent and Samsung Electronics was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened firmly higher on Monday and remained in the green throughout the trading day.

The Dow climbed 236.60 points or 0.68 percent to finish at 35,135.94, while the NASDAQ surged 291.18 points or 1.88 percent to close at 15,782.83 and the S&P 500 gained 60.65 points or 1.32 percent to end at 4,655.

Bargain hunting contributed to the strength on Wall Street after Friday's steep drop dragged the major averages down to their lowest closing levels in at least a month. News of a new variant contributed to the sell-off as traders worried the pandemic would continue to weigh on the global .

But the South African doctor who treated early cases of the new variant told the BBC countries could be panicking unnecessarily and the symptoms she had seen were extremely mild.

President Joe Biden also told reporters there is no need for the U.S. to reimpose lockdowns as a result of the new variant, helping lift stocks to new highs.

In U.S. economic news, the National Association of Realtors said pending home sales rebounded by much more than expected in October.

Crude oil futures settled sharply higher Monday, bouncing back and regaining some ground after Friday's setback as traders looked ahead to OPEC meetings. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended higher by $1.80 or 2.6 percent at $69.95 a barrel.



Closer to home, South Korea will release October numbers for industrial production and retail sales later this morning. Industrial production is expected to rise 3.0 percent on year after slipping 1.8 percent in September. Retail sales were up 2.5 percent on month and 3.7 percent on year in September.

Market Analysis