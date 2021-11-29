Hong Kong Bourse Overdue For Support On Tuesday

The Hong Kong stock market has moved lower in consecutive trading days, plummeting almost 900 points or 3.6 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 23,850-point plateau although it's expected to find traction on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is positive as the markets look to recover from heavy selling following the discovery of a new coronavirus strain. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Monday as losses from the financials, properties, casinos and oil companies were mitigated by support from the stocks.



For the day, the index lost 228.28 points or 0.95 percent to finish at 23852.24 after trading between 23,774.31 and 24,134.32.



Among the actives, AAC Technologies surrendered 1.73 percent, while AIA Group sank 0.83 percent, Alibaba Group added 0.70 percent, ANTA Sports tumbled 2.54 percent, China Life Insurance skidded 0.91 percent, China Mengniu Dairy soared 2.35 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) declined 1.12 percent, China Resources Land fell 0.29 percent, CNOOC shed 0.39 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical lost 0.36 percent, Galaxy Entertainment plunged 5.42 percent, Hang Lung Properties was down 0.25 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas gained 0.34 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China dropped 0.72 percent, Li Ning eased 0.23 percent, Longfor slid 0.26 percent, Meituan plummeted 7.06 percent, New World Development retreated 0.94 percent, Sands China tanked 5.27 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties rose 0.05 percent, Techtronic Industries jumped 1.23 percent, Xiaomi Corporation spiked 1.26 percent, WuXi Biologics surged 2.90 percent and CITIC, Country Garden, Alibaba Health Info and Henderson Land were unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened firmly higher on Monday and remained in the green throughout the trading day.

The Dow climbed 236.60 points or 0.68 percent to finish at 35,135.94, while the NASDAQ surged 291.18 points or 1.88 percent to close at 15,782.83 and the S&P 500 gained 60.65 points or 1.32 percent to end at 4,655.

Bargain hunting contributed to the strength on Wall Street after Friday's steep drop dragged the major averages down to their lowest closing levels in at least a month. News of a new variant contributed to the sell-off as traders worried the pandemic would continue to weigh on the global .

But the South African doctor who treated early cases of the new variant told the BBC countries could be panicking unnecessarily and the symptoms she had seen were extremely mild.

President Joe Biden also told reporters there is no need for the U.S. to reimpose lockdowns as a result of the new variant, helping lift stocks to new highs.

In U.S. economic news, the National Association of Realtors said pending home sales rebounded by much more than expected in October.

Crude oil futures settled sharply higher Monday, bouncing back and regaining some ground after Friday's setback as traders looked ahead to OPEC meetings. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended higher by $1.80 or 2.6 percent at $69.95 a barrel.



Closer to home, Hong Kong will release October figures for retail sales later today; in September, sales were up 4.7 percent on year.

