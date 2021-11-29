Australia Private Sector Credit Rises 0.5% In October

Private sector credit in Australia was up 0.5 percent on month in October, the Reserve Bank of Australia said on Tuesday - slowing from 0.6 percent in September.

On a yearly basis, credit was up 5.7 percent, accelerating from 5.3 percent in the previous month.

Housing credit was up 0.6 percent on month and 6.7 percent on year in October, while personal credit was flat on month and fell 4.6 percent on year and credit added 0.5 percent on month and 5.3 percent on year.

Broad money rose 0.7 percent on month and 8.1 percent on year.

Economic News

