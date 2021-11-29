Australia Has A$23.886 Billion Current Account In Q3

Australia posted a current account surplus of A$23.886 billion in the third quarter of 2021, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

That missed forecasts for a surplus of A$27.8 billion but was up from A$20.5 billion in the three months prior.

The balance on goods and services showed a surplus of A$38.911 billion, while net primary income had a shortfall of A$14.327 billion and the capital and financial account had a deficit of A$21.835 billion.

Australia's net international investment position was A$860.149 billion.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.