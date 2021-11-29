China Manufacturing Sector Swings To Expansion In November

The manufacturing sector in China moved into expansion territory in November, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday with a PMI score of 50.1.

That exceeded expectations for 49.6 and was up from 49.2 in October. It also moved above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The bureau also said its non-manufacturing PMI came in at 52.3, easing slightly from 52.4 in the previous month.

The general PMI that combines the two had a score of 52.2 - up from 50.8 a month earlier.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.