European Economics Preview: Germany Unemployment Data Due

Unemployment from Germany and flash consumer prices from euro area are due on Tuesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's unemployment data. In the meantime, GDP data from Turkey and unemployment from Denmark are due.

At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office Insee is scheduled to publish revised GDP data, flash consumer prices, household spending and producer price figures. Consumer price inflation is expected to rise to 2.7 percent in November from 2.6 percent in October.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's statistical office INE publishes retail sales for October. Also, GDP from Austria and the Czech Republic are due.

The Swiss KOF leading indicator is also due at 3.00 AM ET. The index is seen at 109 in November versus 110.7 in October.

At 3.55 am ET, unemployment data from Germany is due. The jobless rate is expected to drop to 5.3 percent in November from 5.4 percent in October.

At 4.00 am ET, consumer prices and GDP figures are due from Poland.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is set to issue euro area flash consumer prices for November. Inflation is expected to surge to 4.5 percent from 4.1 percent in October.

