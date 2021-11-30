Dutch Retail Sales Increase In October

Dutch retail sales accelerated in October, data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

Retail turnover adjusted for the composition of shopping days grew a 6.6 percent yearly in October, after a 4.1 percent increase in September.

Turnover in non-food stores grew 12.7 percent yearly in October and food stores rose 1.8 percent. Online turnover surged 3.0 percent.

Sales in the clothing and shoes, do-it-yourself articles, kitchens and floors, the drugstores, stores selling furniture and home furnishings, the stores in consumer electronics and white goods and recreational articles increased in October, the agency said.

