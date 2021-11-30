Denmark Jobless Rate Falls In October

Denmark's jobless rate declined in October, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the gross unemployment rate fell to 3.1 percent in October from 3.3 percent in September.

The gross unemployment fell by 5,400 to 87,000 in October from 94,200 in the preceding month.

The youth jobless rate, which is applicable to the 16 to 24 age group, decreased to 1.2 percent in October from 1.3 percent in the previous month.

Based on the LFS data, the number of unemployed persons was 157,000 in October.

