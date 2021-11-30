Portugal Inflation Accelerates Sharply In November

Portugal's consumer price inflation and the core price growth accelerated sharply in November, preliminary figures from Statistics Portugal showed Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 2.6 percent year-on-year after a 1.8 percent increase in October.



Core inflation, which excludes energy and fresh food, climbed to 1.8 percent from 1.1 percent.



Energy inflation rose to 14.2 percent from 13.4 percent. Prices of unprocessed food increased 0.8 percent, entirely reversing a 0.7 percent fall in the previous month.



Compared to the previous month, the CPI rose 0.5 percent, which the same as in October.

The harmonized index of consumer prices, which is meant for EU comparison, climbed 2.7 percent annually in November versus 1.8 percent in the previous month.

The HICP rose 0.3 percent monthly in November after a 0.4 percent increase in October.

The final results is set to be released on December 14.

