Austria Producer Price Inflation At Record High

Austria's producer price inflation rose to the highest since January 2000, data figures from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.

The producer price index grew 13.9 percent year-on-year in October, following a 10.6 percent rise in September.

Prices for intermediate goods grew 15.6 percent yearly in October and those of energy prices gained 31.8 percent. Prices for capital goods and consumer goods rose by 1.6 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 3.1 percent in October, following a 1.2 percent increase in the preceding month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the consumer prices grew 4.3 percent annually in November and rose 0.7 percent from a month ago, preliminary estimate revealed.

EU measure of harmonized index increased 4.1 percent yearly in November and rose 0.5 percent from a month ago.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.