South Africa Jobless Rate Rises In Q3

South Africa jobless rate rose in the third quarter, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Tuesday.

The jobless rate rose to 34.9 percent in the third quarter from 34.4 percent in the second quarter.

In the same quarter previous year, the unemployment rate was 30.8 percent.

The number of unemployed persons decreased by 183,000 persons to 7.643 million in the third quarter from 7.826 million in the previous quarter.

The number of employed persons fell to 14.282 million in the September quarter from a year ago.

Economic News

