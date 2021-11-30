Bay Street Likely To Open On Weak Note

Weakness in global , lower futures and commodity prices point to a negative start for Canadian shares on Tuesday.

Global stocks are sliding amid rising concerns about the new variant of the after Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel expressed apprehensions about the effectiveness of existing vaccines against the Omicron variant.

Bancel said in an interview to the Financial Times that it will take a couple of weeks to determine how much the mutations have affected the efficacy of the vaccines currently available in the market.

"Depending on how much it dropped, we might decide on the one hand to give a higher dose of the current vaccine around the world to protect people. Maybe people at very high risk, the immunocompromised, and the elderly should need a fourth dose," he said.

Data on Canadian GDP for the third quarter is due at 8:30 AM ET. The unexpectedly shrank 0.3% on quarter in the second-quarter of 2021, snapping three straight quarters of expansion. On annualized basis, the Canadian economy contracted 1.1% compared to forecasts of a 2.5% expansion.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) reported fourth-quarter net income of $2,559 million, or $1.97 per share, compared to net income of $1,899 million, or $1.42 per share in the year-ago quarter. The bank announced a dividend of C$1.00 per share on the outstanding shares of the Bank, payable January 27, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of on January 4, 2022.

The Canadian stock market retreated after opening higher Monday morning, but recovered soon thereafter and spent the rest of the day's session in positive territory. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to 21,306.05 after opening at 21,273.06, ended the day with a gain of 23.04 points or 0.11% at 21,148.94.

Asian markets ended mostly lower on Tuesday after warnings by Moderna CEO on the efficacy of vaccines against Omicron rattled sentiment.

European stocks are drifting lower on Tuesday, weighed down by concerns about the effectiveness of existing Covid-19 vaccines against the newly detected Omicron variant.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January are down $1.85 or 2.7% at $68.10 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $9.10 or 0.51% at $1,791.40 an ounce, while Silver futures are down slightly at $22.795 an ounce.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com