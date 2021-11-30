Canadian Shares Plunging Sharply On Virus Worries

The Canadian stock market is down sharply around noon on Tuesday due to widespread selling amid growing concerns about the newly detected variant following doubts about the efficacy of existing Covid-19 vaccines against Omicron.

With virus concerns hurting sentiment, the market is reeling under selling pressure despite fairly impressive third-quarter GDP data.

Mirroring all-round selling, all the sectoral indices are down in negative territory.

Healthcare shares are the most prominent losers. Energy stocks are down sharply after crude oil prices tumbled more than 5% on worries about the outlook for energy demand.

Real estate, consumer discretionary, consumer staples and financial shares are also down sharply.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 445.63 points or 2.1% at 20,703.37 at noon.



Moderna's CEO Stephane Bancel said in an interview that Covid-19 vaccines are likely to be less effective against Omicron.

Bancel said in an interview with the Financial Times that it would take a couple of weeks to determine how much the mutations have affected the efficacy of the vaccines currently available in the market.

"Depending on how much it dropped, we might decide on the one hand to give a higher dose of the current vaccine around the world to protect people," Bancel said. "Maybe people at very high risk, the immunocompromised, and the elderly should need a fourth dose."

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has also warned its Covid-19 antibody cocktail and similar drugs could be less effective against the Omicron variant.

The World Health Organization had on Friday termed Omicron as a variant of grave concern.

Data released by Statistics Canada before the opening bell showed the Canadian rebounded by 1.3% on quarter in the third-quarter, following an upwardly revised 0.8% contraction in the previous period.

The data also showed that annualized GDP Growth in Canada increased to 5.4% in the third quarter of 2021 from -3.2% in the second quarter of 2021.

