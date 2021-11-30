Australia Manufacturing Sector Accelerates In November - Markit

The manufacturing sector in Australia continued to expand in November, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Markit Economics showed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 59.2.

That's up from 58.2 in October and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

This marks the eighteenth straight month in which the sector grew and at the third-fastest rate on record.

A further easing of COVID-19 restrictions boosted market confidence and enabled demand to rise at a stronger pace in November. In turn, production likewise ramped up according to the latest survey results.

New export orders improved as well with COVID-19 restrictions easing abroad, though the rate of growth fell amidst ongoing shipping issues.

