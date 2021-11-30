South Korea Has $3.09 Billion Trade Surplus

South Korea posted a merchandise trade surplus of $3.09 billion in November, Statistics Korea said on Wednesday.

That exceeded expectations for a surplus of $2.2 billion and was up from the upwardly revised $1.78 billion surplus in October (originally $1.69 billion).

Exports jumped 32.1 percent on year, beating forecasts for an increase of 27.7 percent and up from the upwardly revised 24.1 percent gain in the previous month.

Imports surged an annual 43.6 percent versus expectations for an increase of 40.5 percent following the downwardly revised 37.7 percent increase a month earlier (originally 37.8 percent).

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.