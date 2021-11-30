No Help Yet For Hong Kong Stock Market

The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, plummeting almost 1,300 points or 5.2 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 23,475-point plateau and it's looking at another soft start again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests consolidation on continued COVID-19 worries and concerns over the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Tuesday following losses from the financials, properties, casinos and stocks.

For the day, the index plummeted 376.98 points or 1.58 percent to finish at 23,475.26 after trading between 23,175.37 and 23,888.37.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies sank 0.44 percent, while AIA Group dropped 2.21 percent, Alibaba Group shed 2.08 percent, Alibaba Health Info retreated 2.97 percent, ANTA Sports climbed 1.06 percent, China Life Insurance fell 1.83 percent, China Mengniu Dairy plummeted 4.81 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) declined 3.12 percent, China Resources Land cratered 5.39 percent, CITIC dipped 1.68 percent, CNOOC slipped 1.16 percent, Country Garden lost 0.84 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical weakened 2.30 percent, Galaxy Entertainment sank 2.29 percent, Hang Lung Properties surrendered 3.37 percent, Henderson Land tumbled 3.48 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas slid 1.69 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China was down 0.96 percent, Li Ning spiked 2.90 percent, Longfor plunged 4.15 percent, Meituan skidded 2.86 percent, New World Development stumbled 2.53 percent, Sands China tanked 4.07 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties lost 2.02 percent, Techtronic Industries slumped 2.31 percent, Xiaomi Corporation eased 0.10 percent and WuXi Biologics fell 0.19 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday and remained largely under water throughout the trading day.

The Dow plummeted 652.22 points or 1.86 percent to finish at 34,483.72, while the NASDAQ tumbled 245.14 points or 1.55 percent to close at 15,537.69 and the S&P 500 dropped 88.26 points or 1.90 percent to end at 4,567.01.

The sell-off on Wall Street partly reflected renewed concerns about the new variant after Moderna's (MRNA) CEO said in an interview that COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be less effective against Omicron.

Stocks saw further downside after Federal Reserve Jerome Powell suggested during Congressional testimony that the central bank would discuss accelerating the pace at which it reduces its asset purchases during the next monetary policy meeting to contend with inflation.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Tuesday amid fresh concerns about the outlook for oil and jet fuel demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended down by $3.77 or 5.4 percent at $66.18 a barrel.

