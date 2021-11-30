Australia GDP Limbs 3.9% On Year In Q3

Australia's gross domestic product expanded 3.9 percent on year in the third quarter of 2021, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday - beating forecasts for an increase of 3.0 percent following the 9.6 percent jump in the previous three months.

On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, GDP was down 1.9 percent - but that also beat forecasts for a drop of 2.7 percent after rising 0.7 percent in the three months prior.

Capital expenditure was up 0.2 percent on quarter, slowing from 3.2 percent in Q2.

The GDP deflator was up 1.3 percent on quarter after rising 2.5 percent in the second quarter.

GDP final consumption slipped 2.4 percent on quarter after gaining 1.2 percent in the previous three months.

