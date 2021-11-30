Malaysia Manufacturing Sector Improves In November - Markit

The manufacturing sector in Malaysia continued to expand in November, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Markit Economics showed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.3.

That's up from 52.2 in October and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Survey gauges of both output and new orders signaled further expansions in November. The former saw the rate of increase quicken from October to reach the fastest since April.

Companies reported that the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions had boosted demand and client confidence in domestic and international . While new export orders fell for the seventh month in a row, the pace of moderation eased to the joint-softest in this sequence as firms commented on pockets of improved demand, notably in the Asia-Pacific region.

