Vietnam Manufacturing Sector Picks Up Steam In November - Markit

The manufacturing sector in Vietnam continued to expand in November, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Markit Economics showed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.2.

That's up from 51.2 in October and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

New orders increased for the second month running as the easing of pandemic restrictions in recent months helped demand in the sector. Moreover, the rate of expansion was solid and the sharpest since April.

New export orders also increased again, but only modestly as COVID-19 continued to constrain international trade. Higher new orders and a lower level of restrictions than seen earlier in the year meant that manufacturers were able to expand their production volumes again in November.

Economic News

