Myanmar Manufacturing PMI Climbs To 46.7 In November - Markit

The manufacturing sector in Myanmar continued to contract in November, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Markit Economics showed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 46.7.

That's up from 43.3 in October although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Production volumes at goods producers in Myanmar contracted further in November, albeit at a softer pace. The decline was again linked to material scarcity, staff shortages and ongoing political disruption.

Meanwhile, new orders fell marginally, at the softest pace in the current 15-month sequence of decline and at a rate that was softer than the long-run series average. There were reports of a pick-up in footfall and a resumption in operations.

Economic News

