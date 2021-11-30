South Korea Manufacturing PMI Rises To 50.9 In November - Markit

The manufacturing sector in South Korea continued to expand in November, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Markit Economics showed on Wednesday with a seasonally adjusted manufacturing PMI score of 50.9.

That's up from 50.2 in October and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The latest increase extended the current sequence of improving operating conditions to 14 months. November data pointed to a second successive decrease in manufacturing output, albeit one that was softer than October.

Firms commonly associated lower output with shortages of raw materials and slower new order growth, particularly in the semiconductor industry. South Korean manufacturers signaled that incoming orders broadly stagnated in November.

