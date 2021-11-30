Taiwan Manufacturing Sector Slows In November - Markit

The manufacturing sector in Taiwan continued to expand in November, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Markit Economics showed on Wednesday with a seasonally adjusted manufacturing PMI score of 54.9.

That's down from 55.2 in October, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

After rising in each of the prior 16 months, manufacturing production in Taiwan fell slightly in November. Panelists indicated that supplier delays and shortages of key components had weighed on production schedules, alongside relatively muted customer demand.

Though strong overall, the latest upturn in total new work was not as marked as that seen in October and notably softer than the average for 2021 so far. New from abroad also rose solidly, albeit at the weakest pace for 14 months.

