Indonesia Manufacturing Sector Ebbs In November - Markit

The manufacturing sector in Indonesia continued to expand in November, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Markit Economics showed on Wednesday with a seasonally adjusted manufacturing PMI score of 53.9.

That's down from 57.2 in October, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Manufacturing production in Indonesia expanded for a third successive month as disruptions from the COVID-19 Delta wave subsided. Output had also been boosted by a rise in demand, with total new orders also expanding for a third consecutive month. Both gauges saw their rates of expansion ease from the all-time records posted in October, however.

Foreign demand continued to fall, however, shrinking for the fifth month in a row. According to anecdotal evidence, a lack of foreign enquiries and low inventory levels were blamed for the decline in November.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.