Thai Manufacturing PMI Slips In November - Markit

The manufacturing sector in Thailand continued to expand in November, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Markit Economics showed on Wednesday with a seasonally adjusted manufacturing PMI score of 50.6.

That's down from 50.9 in October, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

A further easing of COVID-19 restrictions saw manufacturing output in Thailand rise for a third consecutive month. Instances of better domestic demand supported the rise in production according to survey respondents.

Overall demand however remained subdued in the Thai manufacturing sector, accounted for by lingering COVID-19 disruptions according to anecdotal evidence. Foreign demand notably fell at a faster rate despite Thailand having reopened to vaccinated visitors.

Economic News

