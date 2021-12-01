Australia Data On Tap For Thursday

Australia is scheduled to release a batch of data on Thursday, setting the pace for a modest day in Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are October figures for imports, exports, trade balance, retail sales and home loans.

Retail sales are expected to rise 4.9 percent on month, accelerating from 1.3 percent in September. Home loans are tipped to fall 1.0 percent on month after slipping 2.7 percent in the previous month.

The trade surplus is pegged at A$11 billion, down from A$12.243 billion a month earlier - when imports dipped 2.0 percent on month and exports sank 6.0 percent.



Japan will see November results for its consumer confidence index; in October, the index score was 39.2.

South Korea will provide final Q3 numbers for gross domestic product and November figures for consumer prices. GDP was up 0.8 percent on quarter and 6.0 percent on year in Q2. Inflation is predicted to ease 0.2 percent on month and rise 3.1 percent on year after gaining 0.1 percent on month and 3.2 percent on year in October.

Thailand will see November results for its consumer confidence index; in October, the index score was 43.9.

Economic News

