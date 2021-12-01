European Economics Preview: Eurozone Final Factory PMI Data Due

Final Purchasing Managers' survey results from euro area and house prices from the UK are due on Wednesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, UK Nationwide house price data is due. Economists forecast house prices to climb 9.3 percent annually after rising 9.9 percent in October.

In the meantime, Destatis releases Germany retail sales data for October. Sales are expected to grow 1 percent on month, reversing a 2.5 percent fall in September.

Half an hour later, Swiss consumer price data is due. Inflation is seen at 1.4 percent in November versus 1.2 percent in October.

At 3.00 am ET, GDP and producer price data from Hungary and unemployment from Austria are due.

At 3.15 am ET, IHS Markit is scheduled to issue Spain's manufacturing PMI data. The factory PMI is expected to rise to 57.9 in November from 57.4 in October.

At 3.45 am ET, Italy's factory PMI data is due. Economists expect the index to remain unchanged at 61.1 in November.

Thereafter, final PMI survey results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 am and 3.55 am ET, respectively.

At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final manufacturing PMI survey data is due. The index score is seen at 58.6, in line with flash estimate.

At 4.30 am ET, UK final Markit/CIPS factory PMI survey data is due. According to flash estimate, the factory PMI rose to 58.2 in November from 57.8 a month ago.

