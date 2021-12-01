Germany Retail Sales Fall At Slower Pace In October

Germany retail sales declined at a slower pace in October, data from Destatis revealed on Wednesday.

Retail sales dropped 0.3 percent on a monthly basis, but slower than the 1.9 percent decline posted in September. This was the second consecutive decrease and confounded the expected growth of 1 percent.

Compared to February 2020, the month before the crisis, retail sales were 3.5 percent higher in real terms.

Compared to October 2020, retail sales fell by 2.9 percent in real terms versus the expected drop of 2 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.