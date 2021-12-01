World Market Trends At 6 A.M. ET

Here is a snapshot of the global across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Global markets rebounded from Tuesday's repeat of panic despite the Fed's hawkish stance and no major good news on the Omicron variant. Asian stock markets finished mixed. European stocks staged a smart recovery. American stock futures gauges are in positive territory. The Dollar Index edged up from Tuesday's levels amidst a hawkish stance by the Fed Chief. Bond yields hardened amidst Fed Chair's comments that 'transitory' could no longer explain the surge in inflation. Crude Oil prices surged ahead of the OPEC meeting on Thursday and amidst data from the American Petroleum Institute indicating less-than-expected fall in inventories. Gold gained amidst the Fed Chief's comments on Omicron's impact on growth. Cryptocurrency markets have recovered from previous day's levels. Bitcoin and Ethereum are in overnight positive territory.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA at 34,774.90, up 0.84%

S&P 500 at 4,621.30, up 1.19%

Germany's DAX at 15,307.95, up 1.38%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,151.14, up 1.30%

France's CAC 40 at 6,809.35, up 1.31%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,127.05, up 1.57%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 27,935.62, up 0.41%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,235.90, down 0.28%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,576.89, up 0.36%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,658.92, up 0.78%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.1326, down 0.09%

GBPUSD at 1.3312 up 0.13%

USDJPY at 113.41, up 0.25%

AUDUSD at 0.7157, up 0.47%

USDCAD at 1.2755, down 0.16%

Dollar Index at 96.01, up 0.02%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 1.497%, up 3.89%

Germany at -0.3190%, up 6.45%

France at 0.046%, up 253.85%

U.K. at 0.8735%, up 7.97%

Japan at 0.067%, up 3.91%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (January) at $69.30, up 4.71%

Brent Oil Futures (February) at $72.71 up 5.03 %

Gold Futures (February) at $1,786.90, up 0.59%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $57,040.12 up 0.20%

Ethereum at $4,731.33, up 5.91%

Binance Coin at $644.03, up 4.56%

Solana at $222.55, up 9.94%

Cardano at $1.59, up 0.81%

