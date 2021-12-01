Bay Street Likely To Open Higher

Canadian shares are likely to open on a positive note Wednesday morning, tracking global , where stocks moved higher with investors betting on hopes the new virus variant is unlikely to any significantly affect global economic recovery.

Firm commodity prices and encouraging earnings updates from top Canadian banks are also likely to aid sentiment.

Data on Canadian building permits for the month of October is due at 8:30 AM ET. A report from Markit Economics on Canada's manufacturing activity for the month of November is due at 9:30 AM ET.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) reported net income of $776 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $492 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Fourth-quarter diluted earnings per share stood at $2.19 compared to $1.36 in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) today reported net income of $16.1 billion for the year ended October 31, 2021, up $4.6 billion or 40% from the prior year. The bank reported fourth quarter earnings of $3.9 billion, up $646 million or 20% from a year ago.

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) reported third-quarter net income of $127.7 million, or diluted earnings per share of $1.53, compared to $198.7 million, or $2.22 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Canadian stocks plunged sharply on Tuesday as growing concerns about the newly detected variant following doubts about the efficacy of existing Covid-19 vaccines against Omicron triggered heavy selling across the board.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments indicating the central bank could hasten a tightening of monetary policy added to the woes.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a loss of 489.01 points or 2.31% at 20,659.99, the day's low, and the lowest level in about seven weeks.

Asian stocks ended broadly higher on Wednesday as a slew of positive regional data helped counter growing concerns about the omicron coronavirus variant and expectations of an accelerated bond purchase rollback in the United States.

Chinese markets advanced on economic optimism after Vice Premier Liu He pledged enhanced support for businesses and said he's expecting a strong 2021.

European stocks are up firmly in positive territory, riding on higher commodity prices and slightly easing concerns about the new Covid-19 variant.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $2.94 or 4.4% at $69.12 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $11.00 or 0.6% at $1,787.50 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.085 or 0.35% at $22.900 an ounce. .

