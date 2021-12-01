Chris Stapleton Adds Canadian Dates To 'All-American Road Show'

Country music star Chris Stapleton has announced dates for the Canadian leg of his "All-American Road Show."

The Canadian leg of the tour will include stops at London's Budweiser Gardens, Ottawa's Canadian Tire Centre, Montreal's Centre Bell, Regina's Brandt Centre, Saskatoon's Sasktel Centre, Winnipeg's Canada Life Centre, Edmonton's Rogers Place, Calgary's Scotiabank Saddledome, and Vancouver's Rogers Arena.

Stapleton will also play two rescheduled shows in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena on December 10 and 11.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale this Friday, December 3. The tour will feature special guests Elle King, Margo Price, Sheryl Crow, The Dirty Knobs, Mike Campbell, and Dwight Yoakam on various dates.

Chris Stapleton 2021-2022 Tour Dates:

12/03 Memphis, TN - FedEx Forum +

12/04 Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum +

12/05 Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena +

12/10 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena +

12/11 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena +

04/20 Toledo, OH - Huntington Center ^

04/21 Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center ^

04/23 Lexington, KY - A Concert for Kentucky - Kroger Field @

04/28 London, ON - Budweiser Gardens *

04/29 Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre *

04/30 Montreal, QC - Centre Bell *

05/05 Regina, SK - Brandt Centre *

05/06 Saskatoon, SK - Sasktel Centre *

05/07 Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre *

05/11 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place *

05/12 Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome *

05/14 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena *

06/02 Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Arena %

06/03 Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supple Amphitheater %

06/04 George, WA - Gorge Amphitheater %

06/11 San Bernardino, CA - Glen Helen Amphitheater &

06/16 Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Arena %

06/17 Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre %

06/18 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre %

06/23 West Valley City, UT - Usana Amphitheater #

06/24 Denver, CO - Ball Arena #

06/25 Denver, CO - Ball Arena #

* with Elle King

+ with the Marcus King Band and Yola

^ with Margo Price and Yola

@ with Willie Nelson & Family, Sheryl Crow and Yola

% with Margo Price and the Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

& with Dwight Yoakam and the Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

# with Sheryl Crow and the Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

(Photo: UMG Nashville)

