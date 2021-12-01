European Markets Finish With Solid Gains On Wednesday

The major European opened firmly higher on Wednesday and picked up steam as the day progressed, finishing sharply higher as they cut into losses from the previous session.

Rising commodity prices supported the markets amid easing concerns about the new Covid-19 variant, which boosted the miners and energy stocks. Banks also traded higher after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated a quicker taper of bond purchases.

For the day, Germany's DAX surged 372.54 points or 2.47 percent to finish at 15,472.67, while London's FTSE rose 109.23 points or 1.55 percent to close at 7,168.68 and the CAC 40 in France advanced 160.71 points or 2.39 percent to end at 6,881.87.

In Germany, Infineon Technologies surged 5.41 percent, while Siemens soared 4.77 percent, Bayerische Motoren Werke spiked 4.31 percent, Volkswagen accelerated 3.76 percent, Deutsche Post jumped 2.65 percent, Deutsche Telekom rallied 2.53 percent, Deutsche Bank advanced 2.12 percent, Heidelberg Cement added 1.52 percent and Deutsche Borse gained 1.44 percent.

In London, Darktrade jumped 3.61 percent, while Prudential spiked 2.98 percent, Rolls-Royce Holdings soared 2.97 percent, St. James Place rallied 2.29 percent, Rightmove collected 2.09 percent, Royal Dutch Shell advanced 1.93 percent, Vodafone gained 1.57 percent, British American Tobacco climbed 1.25 percent and Tesco rose 0.51 percent.

In France, Michelin Societe soared 4.21 percent, while Schneider Electric spiked 4.19 percent, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain jumped 3.88 percent, Societe Generale improved 3.29 percent, BNP Paribas gained 2.74 percent, Sanofi added 2.36 percent, Vivendi collected 1.87 percent, Carrefour rose 1.23 percent and Danone and Pernod Ricard both increased 0.69 percent.

In economic news, Germany retail sales declined at a slower pace in October, data from Destatis revealed on Wednesday. Retail sales dropped 0.3 percent on a monthly basis, but slower than the 1.9 percent decline posted in September. This was the second consecutive decrease and confounded the expected growth of 1 percent.

The euro area manufacturing sector growth nearly stabilized in November, following a four-month slowdown from June's record expansion, final survey results from IHS Markit showed on Wednesday. The factory Purchasing Managers' Index rose slightly to 58.4 in November from 58.3 in the previous month. The flash reading was 58.6. A reading above 50.0 indicates expansion.

UK shop prices increased for the first time in two-and-a-half years in November on rising food prices, data from the British Retail Consortium showed on Wednesday. The shop price index gained 0.3 percent year-on-year in November, reversing a 0.4 percent fall in October. Food prices advanced at a faster pace of 1.1 percent. At the same time, non-food prices dropped only 0.1 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis