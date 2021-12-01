New Zealand Terms Of Trade Rise 0.7% In Q3

New Zealand's terms of trade rose 0.7 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2021, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday.

That was shy of expectations for an increase of 2.0 percent and down from 3.3 percent in the three months prior.

Export prices climbed 4.6 percent on quarter, beating forecasts for a gain of 1.4 percent following the 8.3 percent spike in the previous quarter.

Import prices were up 3.8 percent on quarter, exceeding expectations for a gain of 3.0 percent and slowing from 4.8 percent in the second quarter.

Economic News

