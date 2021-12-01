South Korea GDP Rises 0.3% On Quarter In Q3

South Korea's gross domestic product was up a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2021, the Bank of Korea said in Thursday's preliminary report.

That was in line with expectations and down from the 0.8 percent growth in the previous three months.

On an annualized yearly basis, GDP jumped 4.0 percent - again roughly matching estimates and slowing from 6.0 percent in the second quarter.

Real gross national income (GNI) decreased by 0.7 percent on quarter in the third quarter but gained 2.8 percent on year.

Economic News

