China Services Index Data Due On Friday

China will on Friday see November results for the services and composite indexes from Caixin, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In October, their scores were 53.8 and 51.5, respectively.

Singapore will release October figures for retail sales; in September, sales were up 6.0 percent on month and 6.6 percent on year.

Thailand will provide November numbers for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 2.5 percent - up from 2.38 percent in October.

Hong Kong and Singapore will see November results for their private sector PMIs from market Economics; in October, their scores were 50.8 and 52.3, respectively.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.