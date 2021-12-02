European Economics Preview: Eurozone Unemployment Data Due

Unemployment from euro area is due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.30 am ET, the Federal Statistical Office is slated to issue Swiss retail sales for October. Sales had increased 0.1 percent on month in September.

At 3.00 am ET, unemployment data is due from Spain.

In the meantime, revised GDP data from Austria and final foreign trade from Hungary are due. Austria's GDP is forecast to grow 3.3 percent sequentially in the third quarter after rising 4 percent a quarter ago.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat publishes unemployment figures for October. The jobless rate is expected to drop marginally to 9.1 percent from 9.2 percent in September.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat releases euro area unemployment and producer prices data. Economists forecast the unemployment rate to fall to 7.3 percent in October from 7.4 percent in September.

Producer price inflation is seen at 19.0 percent in October versus 16.0 percent in September.

