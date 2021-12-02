Japan Consumer Confidence Remain Stable In November

Japan's consumer confidence remained unchanged in November, data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the consumer confidence index remained unchanged at 39.2 in November.

Among the four sub-indexes of the consumer confidence index, the indicators measuring the income growth increased to 39.4 in November and employment grew to 42.9.

The index reflecting households' willingness to buy durable consumer goods declined to 37.8 and the index for overall livelihood fell to 38.1.

The latest survey was conducted on November 15 among 8,400 households.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.