Romania Producer Price Inflation Rises In October

Romania's producer prices accelerated in October, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The producer price index grew 26.84 percent year-on-year in October, following a 19.63 percent rise in September.

Prices in the domestic market increased 32.42 percent yearly in October and non-domestic market gained 17.47 percent.

Among the main industrial groups, prices for energy surged by 74.71 percent annually in October. Prices for durable consumer goods gained 11.21 percent and those for non-durable consumer goods grew 6.29 percent.

Prices for intermediate goods and capital goods increased by 24.13 percent and 8.91 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 6.3 percent in October.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the jobless rate remained unchanged at 5.3 percent in October.

The number of unemployed persons rose 438,000 in October from 436,000 in the previous month.

Economic News

