Swiss Retail Sales Increase In October

Switzerland's retail sales increased in October, preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

Retail sales adjusted for sales days and holidays rose 1.2 percent year-on-year in October.

On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted retail sales grew 0.7 percent in October.

Sales of food, beverages and tobacco declined 2.8 percent yearly in October, while sales of non-food increased 2.3 percent, the agency said.

In nominal terms, retail sales increased 0.6 percent annually in October and gained 0.5 percent from a month ago.

