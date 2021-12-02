Eurozone Unemployment Rate Falls Slightly In October

The euro area unemployment rate dropped marginally in October, data from Eurostat showed on Thursday.

The jobless rate came in at 7.3 percent, as expected, and down from 7.4 percent in September. In the same period last year, the unemployment rate was 8.4 percent.

The number of unemployed decreased by 64,000 from the prior month to 12.045 million in October. Compared to last year, unemployment declined by 1.564 million.

The unemployment rate among youth aged below 25 years fell to 15.9 percent from 16.1 percent in the prior month. Compared to September, youth unemployment fell 9,000.



The overall unemployment rate in the EU27 held steady at 6.7 percent in October.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.