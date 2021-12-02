Hungary Trade Balance Swing To Deficit In September

Hungary's trade balance swung to deficit in September, final data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

The trade balance registered a deficit of EUR 128 million in September from EUR 1.188 billion in the same month last year. Economists had expected a deficit of EUR 62.0 million.

In August, the trade deficit was EUR 751 million.

Exports remained unchanged in September, after a 4.2 percent increase in August. In the initial estimate, exports declined 0.6 percent.

Imports increased 14.3 percent annually in September, after a 18.7 percent rise in the preceding month. According to the initial estimate, imports grew 12.2 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.