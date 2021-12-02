Italy Jobless Rate Rises In October

Italy's jobless rate rose in October, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Thursday.

The jobless rate increased to 9.4 percent in October from 9.2 percent in September. Economists had expected a rate of 9.1 percent.

In the same month last year, unemployment rate was 10.1 percent.

The employment rate rose to 58.6 in October from 58.5 percent in the previous month.

The unemployment rate among the youth aged between 15 and 24, increased to 28.2 percent in October from 29.6 percent in the prior month.

