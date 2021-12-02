Spain Unemployment Logs Biggest Fall For November

Spain's unemployment logged its biggest monthly fall on record for the month of November, data from the labor ministry showed on Thursday.

The number of unemployed decreased by 74,381, which was the largest drop in the series for November.

The total number of registered unemployed totaled 3.18 million, the lowest figure in the month of November since 2008.

In seasonally adjusted terms, registered unemployment fell by 98,061, data showed.

Registered unemployment fell in all economic sectors compared to October. In services sector, unemployment decreased by 48,528 and by 7,689 in industry. In agriculture, there were 6,072 fewer registered people and in construction it decreased by 4,336 people.

Unemployment among young people under 25 years fell in November by 11,554 or 4.50 percent compared to the previous month.

