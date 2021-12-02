Crypto Markets Need Immunity Booster!

Crypto market's tryst with Omicron continues and fears of the virus evading immunity eroded market cap by more than1.80 percent overnight to touch $2.60 trillion. Among the top-15 cryptocurrencies, only Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA) and Terra (LUNA) have gained at least a percent overnight. The Omicron induced crypto market selloff amply justifies an immunity booster dose that assures resilience in times of market turbulence like these.

Total trading volume in the crypto market in the past 24 hours is $121 billion. Bitcoin recorded a 24-hour volume of $35.5 billion whereas Ethereum was a bit lower at $25.1 billion. Solana and Polygon followed suit with volumes of more than $3 billion each.

Bitcoin is currently trading at $56,558.19, shedding 1.3 percent overnight and 3.5 percent in the past week. Bitcoin's recent 24-hour trading volume of $35.5 billion is sharply lower than October's peak volume of $49.03 billion recorded and November's peak volume of $48.73 billion.

Traders in the lead cryptocurrency also seem to have taken cues from the SEC Chair Gary Gensler's comments at The Digital Asset Compliance & Market Integrity Summit live-streamed on Wednesday. The SEC Chair had described Bitcoin as an off-the grid alternative to the traditional financial system. Gensler also said issuers needed to come within the investor protection remit for SEC to approve a Bitcoin Spot ETF. Gensler went on to add that technologies don't long persist outside of public policy norms.

Jack Dorsey, the founder of Twitter who is believed to have moved ahead to pursue crypto interests in general and Bitcoin in particular, through his company Square is keenly watched by Bitcoin enthusiasts. The company has now renamed itself as Block.

Open Interest in the Chicago Mercantile Exchange's Bitcoin Futures was at 12756 on Wednesday, versus 13197 on Tuesday and 15244 on Monday.

Ethereum is now trading at $4,539.4, losing 2.8 percent in a day but gaining 1.8 percent in a week. ETH has recorded a 24-hour volume of 25.1 billion as compared to peak volume of $28.22 billion recorded in October and maximum volume of $28.63 billion registered in late November.

Meanwhile, in a first of its kind, Canada-based Purpose Investments has launched a Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF in Canada that promises monthly payouts to investors.

The more or less broad-based decline in the crypto market has resulted in Smart Contracts category declining by 2.2 percent overnight to $813 billion. DeFi is down 0.9 percent at $181 billion. Stablecoins have edged up 0.7 percent to $149 billion. NFT, Metaverse and Gaming categories have declined around 3.5 percent while Meme category is down around 3.9 percent.

762nd ranked crypto token Bankera (BNK) is leading the price charts in the Smart Contracts category with an overnight surge of 55 percent.

12th ranked crypto coin Terra (LUNA) is the best price performer in the DeFi category with an overnight rally of 13 percent.

In the NFT and Metaverse, categories, 637th ranked token Mogul Productions (STARS) is the best performer with an overnight rally of 21 percent.

In the gaming category, the maximum price gain is recorded in 540th ranked Saito (SAITO) token.

If cryptocurrencies also whipsaw just like any other asset class, then what would draw investors to it? It surely has to be something more intrinsic than just price volatility. That's where the underlying , its potential and use-case matters. Long-term gains for the crypto industry would accrue only if it sheds its preoccupations with short-term gains.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com