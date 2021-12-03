Toto Announce Headlining U.S. Tour Dates

Toto have announced U.S. dates for the band's headlining tour, called the "Dogz of OZ World Tour."

The tour will kick off on February 25 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. The group has announced dates through March 19 and are expected to reveal further dates in the coming weeks.

Toto noted they will perform an additional 18 shows in U.S. arenas with Journey in April. In July and August, the band will be touring in Europe headlining festivals, alongside performing in arenas and large theaters, which include an already sold-out appearance at Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome.

The global tour is presented by Toto co-founder and musical director David Paich. Joining Steve Lukather and Joseph Williams on the road are new band members bassist John Pierce (Huey Lewis and The News), drummer Robert "Sput" Searight (Ghost-Note), and keyboardist / background vocalist Steve Maggiora (Robert Jon & The Wreck).

In a statement, Lukather said "When the music is performed by great musicians it honors Toto. The documentary featured on the DVD offers great insights in to our thoughts looking forward. David, who stands with us, alongside Joe and myself, desire to keep this music alive. And Paich could pop in any time for a show as a special surprise."

"We'll be selecting a broader mix from the Toto catalog that includes deep cuts, the hits, and tunes from Joe and my recently released solo albums," he added. "Both of us could not be more thrilled with the global response to these records."

Dogz of Oz 2022 Tour

Feb. 25 - Las Vegas @ Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Feb. 26 - Indio, Calif. @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

Feb. 28 - Tucson, Ariz. @ The Rialto Theatre

March 2 - Midland, Texas @ Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

March 3 - Corpus Christi, Texas @ American Bank Center - Selena Auditorium

March 6 - Mobile, Ala. @ Saenger Theatre

March 7 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Florida Theatre

March 9 - Charleston, S.C. @ Charleston Music Hall

March 10 - Durham, N.C. @ Durham Performing Arts Center

March 12 - Atlantic City @ Ocean Casino Resort - Ovation Halllee

March 14 - Munhall, Pa. @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

March 15 - Detroit @ MotorCity Casino Hotel - Sound Board

March 19 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theatre

