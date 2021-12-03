European Economics Preview: Eurozone Retail, Final Composite PMI Data Due

Retail sales and final composite Purchasing Managers' survey results from euro area are due on Friday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office Insee releases industrial production data for October. Economists forecast output to grow 0.5 percent on month, reversing a 1.3 percent fall in September.

At 3.00 am ET, retail sales from Hungary and GDP from Slovakia are due.

At 3.15 am ET, IHS Markit releases Spain's services PMI data. The index is expected to rise to 58.8 in November from 56.6 in October.

At 3.45 am ET, Italy's services PMI survey results are due. Economists forecast the services index to advance to 54.8 in November from 52.4 in the previous month.

Thereafter, final PMI survey results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 am and 3.55 am ET, respectively.

At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final composite survey results are due. According to flash estimate, the composite output index rose to 55.8 in November from 54.2 in October.

At 4.30 am ET, UK Markit/CIPS final composite Purchasing Managers' survey data is due. The composite reading is seen at 57.7 in November, unchanged from the flash estimate.

Half an hour later, Eurostat is set to publish euro area retail sales for October. Economists expect sales to advance 0.2 percent on month, reversing a 0.3 percent fall in September.

