World Market Trends At 6 A.M. ET

Here is a snapshot of the global across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi's NYSE de-listing, Omicron, U.S. Payrolls data and its impact on tapering etc. are some of the key themes moving global markets now. Asian stock markets finished mostly positive. But European stocks retreated. American stock futures gauges are also in negative territory. The CBOE Volatility Index, reflecting market's expectations for volatility remains above 28, versus 15, a month ago. The greenback remained firm as the likelihood of a faster tapering and earlier interest rate tightening increased. Ten-year bond yields moved mixed. Crude Oil prices have surged after OPEC+ said it would align supply to the demand situation, deviating from its earlier stance of sticking to the original plan of 400000 bpd. Gold gained but only modestly. Cryptocurrencies are witnessing modest rallies. Bitcoin and Ethereum are higher than the levels a day ago.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA at 34,550.90, down 0.26%

S&P 500 at 4,563.10, down 0.31%

Germany's DAX at 15,237.65, down 0.17%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,129.65, up 0.01%

France's CAC 40 at 6,784.69, down 0.16%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,096.47, down 0.28%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 28,029.57, up 1.00%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,241.20, up 0.22%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,607.43, up 0.94%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,766.69, down 0.09%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.1305, up 0.06%

GBPUSD at 1.3281 down 0.19%

USDJPY at 113.28, up 0.12%

AUDUSD at 0.7052, down 0.58%

USDCAD at 1.2839, up 0.25%

Dollar Index at 96.15, down 0.01%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 1.436%, down 0.90%

Germany at -0.3700%, up 1.07%

France at -0.010%, up 9.09%

U.K. at 0.7995%, down 1.66%

Japan at 0.048%, down 3.06%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (January) at $68.14, up 2.47%

Brent Oil Futures (February) at $71.57 up 2.73 %

Gold Futures (February) at $1,770.85, up 0.46%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $56,859.05 up 0.58%

Ethereum at $4,579.48, up 0.41%

Binance Coin at $622.46, up 0.21%

Solana at $235.69, up 3.46%

Cardano at $1.66, up 5.06%

