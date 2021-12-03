Turkey Consumer Price Inflation, Producer Prices Rise

Turkey's consumer prices increased and producer price inflation rose in November, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday.

The consumer prices index rose 21.31 percent year-on-year in November, following a 19.89 percent increase in October. Economists had expected a growth of 20.7 percent.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated 27.11 percent yearly in November. Prices for furnishings and household equipment, and hotels, cafes and restaurants gained by 25.14 percent and 28.9 percent, respectively.

Prices for housing and transportation surged by 23.78 percent and 22.74 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 3.15 percent in November. Economists had forecast an increase of 3.0 percent.

The producer price index rose 54.62 percent annually in November, following an 46.31 percent increase in October.

Among the main industrial sectors, prices for intermediate goods gained 63.12 percent yearly in November and durable goods increased 32.17 percent.

Prices for capital goods grew 33.3 percent. Prices for non-durable consumer goods and energy rose by 34.33 percent and 90.34 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices increased 9.99 percent in November.

