Euro Advances As Omicron Concerns Ease

The euro climbed against its most major counterparts in the European session on Friday amid risk appetite, as some of the concerns over the omicron COVID-19 strain receded and positive economic reports from the euro area signaled a sustained recovery.

Scientists in South Africa said that the Omicron variant is causing mild illness in patients who are vaccinated.

Investors looked ahead to the release of the U.S. monthly jobs data for additional clues on stimulus tapering and interest rate rises.

In economic releases, IHS Markit's Flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 55.4 in November from 54.2 in October. But that was below an earlier 55.8 "flash" estimate.

The IHS Markit/CIPS UK Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 58.5 in November from 59.1 in October.

France's industrial production rebounded in October, largely led by a strong recovery in the manufacture of transport equipment, preliminary data from the statistical office INSEE showed.

Industrial production grew 0.9 percent from September, when it decreased 1.5 percent. Economists had forecast 0.5 percent gain.

The euro edged higher to 0.8513 against the pound and 1.1314 against the greenback, off its prior 3-day lows of 0.8488 and 1.1282, respectively. The euro is likely to find resistance around 0.87 against the pound and 1.16 against the greenback.

Reversing from its early lows of 1.4460 against the loonie and 127.67 against the yen, the euro rose to 1.4532 and 128.20, respectively. If the euro climbs further, 1.48 and 130.00 are likely seen as its next resistance levels against the loonie and the yen, respectively.

The euro touched more than a 2-month high 1.6043 against the aussie and a 1-1/2-month high 1.6698 against the kiwi, following its previous lows of 1.5909 and 1.6561, respectively. The euro is seen finding resistance around 1.62 against the aussie and 1.68 against the kiwi.

In contrast, the euro fell back to 1.0395 against the franc, heading to pierce its Asian session's 3-day low of 1.0393. The euro may locate support around the 1.02 level.

Looking ahead, U.S. and Canadian jobs data and ISM non-manufacturing PMI, all for November, as well as U.S. factory orders for October will be released in the New York session.

