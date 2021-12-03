Bay Street Likely To Open Higher

Canadian shares are likely to open with a positive bias Friday morning, tracking firm commodity prices and strong earnings updates from top Canadian banks.

Reports saying that the Omicron Covid-19 variant might be milder than previous strains and existing vaccines will be effective against the latest strain may aid sentiment.

Canadian employment data for the month of November is due at 8:30 AM ET. The Canadian added a net 31,200 jobs in October of 2021, expanding for a fifth straight month. The unemployment rate in the country declined for the fifth straight month, to 6.7% in October from 6.9% in September.

Data on Labor Productivity for the third quarter, and average hourly wages for November, are also due at 8:30 AM ET.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) reported fourth-quarter net income of $2,159 million, an increase of 36% over the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net income increased by 38% over the year-ago quarter to $2,226 million. The bank declared a dividend of $1.33, an increase of $0.27 or 25%.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.03 in the fourth quarter of 2021, up 37% over the previous corresponding quarter.

Canadian stocks showed a significant move back to the upside during trading on Thursday following the sharp pullback seen over the course of the previous session. Healthcare, energy and consumer stocks posted strong gains. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed 297.43 points or 1.5% to 20,762.03.

Asian stocks recovered from a weak start and ended broadly higher on Friday amid hopes that the Omicron Covid-19 variant would prove to be milder than previous strains and existing vaccines can hold up against it. Data showing continued expansion of China's services sector contributed as well to the positive mood in the .

After a positive start and a subsequent fall into negative territory, European stocks are up marginall in early afternoon trade amid slightely fading concerns over the potential impact of the Omicron variant.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $1.90 or 2.86% at $68.40 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $11.70 or 0.65% at $1,774.40 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.084 or 0.4% at $22.400 an ounce.

